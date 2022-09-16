“We got the continent from colonial powers which was not manageable [or] viable,” Zinsou, an economist and investment banker who served as Benin’s premier from 2015 to 2016, tells The Africa Report on the sideline of the Alliance for a Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in Kigali, Rwanda. The annual event is organised by Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), a farmer-centred institution that focuses on transforming Africa’s smallholder farming.