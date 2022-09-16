Uganda: Museveni’s revolutionaries aren’t revered by youth anymore… and certainly not online
With Facebook blocked in Uganda since the January 2021 election, Parliament last week passed a computer misuse bill yet to be signed into law. ... As human rights activists protest the move, could this be the final blow to internet freedom in Uganda? The law is the latest twist in what is turning out to be a generational fight that pits the Museveni generation that captured power in 1986 and the youth who are the majority of Uganda population and largely support anti-government forces.