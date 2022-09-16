Kenya: Drought turns spotlight on human-wildlife conflict in the north

double tragedy

To the layperson’s eye, much of northern Kenya appears barren, proliferated by desiccated shrubs and the occasional struggling goat. However, it’s home to many ethnic groups, such as the Rendille, who tend to live in big clans and herd their livestock together, and the Turkana, who traditionally operate in small family units and are semi-nomadic peoples. Pastoralism is a common thread that unifies the residents in this region, but climate change is exacerbating an already extreme environment.