double tragedy

Kenya: Drought turns spotlight on human-wildlife conflict in the north

By Kang-Chun Cheng
Posted on Friday, 16 September 2022 12:50

Taking a break at Gue watering hole. For such pastoralists, animals are their ‘moving banks’ and also signal social standing. (photo by Kang-Chun Cheng)

To the layperson’s eye, much of northern Kenya appears barren, proliferated by desiccated shrubs and the occasional struggling goat. However, it’s home to many ethnic groups, such as the Rendille, who tend to live in big clans and herd their livestock together, and the Turkana, who traditionally operate in small family units and are semi-nomadic peoples. Pastoralism is a common thread that unifies the residents in this region, but climate change is exacerbating an already extreme environment.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni speaks during at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi district
cyber generation

Uganda: Museveni’s revolutionaries aren’t revered by youth anymore… and certainly not online

With Facebook blocked in Uganda since the January 2021 election, Parliament last week passed a computer misuse bill yet to be signed into law. ... As human rights activists protest the move, could this be the final blow to internet freedom in Uganda? The law is the latest twist in what is turning out to be a generational fight that pits the Museveni generation that captured power in 1986 and the youth who are the majority of Uganda population and largely support anti-government forces.