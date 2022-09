Will Ruto manage to turn around the ailing economy and lower the cost of living in 100 days as he had pledged?

In July while on a campaign trail in the Mount Kenya region Deputy President William Ruto promised to bring down the cost of living in his first 100 days in office.

“The challenge of high cost of living can be dealt with by investing in agriculture, period,” Ruto said, dismissing the impact of the situation in Ukraine as a “tall tale”. “I will lower the cost of living in the first 100 days after taking office,” he said.