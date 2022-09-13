Fayulu is expected to make the case before Congress and the Joe Biden administration that Washington must keep a close eye on developments in the strategic central African country as well as help ensure free and fair elections in 2023.
DR Congo’s Fayulu embarks on weeks-long US tour ahead of elections
Congolese opposition politician Martin Fayulu heads to North America this week for several weeks of meetings with US officials, diaspora groups and church leaders as he lays the groundwork for an electoral rematch against President Félix Tshisekedi.