Making friends

DR Congo’s Fayulu embarks on weeks-long US tour ahead of elections

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 16:30

Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu speaks to his supporters during a rally in Kinshasa
Congolese opposition leader Martin Fayulu speaks to his supporters during a rally in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Congolese opposition politician Martin Fayulu heads to North America this week for several weeks of meetings with US officials, diaspora groups and church leaders as he lays the groundwork for an electoral rematch against President Félix Tshisekedi.

Fayulu is expected to make the case before Congress and the Joe Biden administration that Washington must keep a close eye on developments in the strategic central African country as well as help ensure free and fair elections in 2023.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics