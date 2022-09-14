SATMC represents Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear and Sumitomo in South Africa. The group in January applied to the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose additional duties of between 8% and 69% on passenger, taxi, bus and truck vehicle tyres imported from China. ITAC has found prima facie evidence of dumping of passenger, truck and bus tyres imported from China and this month imposed provisional payments of 38.3% on Chinese tyres to run for six months until March 2023. A final decision is due by the end of July 2023.
South Africa: SATMC tyre group says Chinese anti-dumping duties can lift domestic industry
Higher duties on tyres imported from China can help stimulate the development of South African automotive and tyre export industries, Nduduzo Chala, managing executive of the South Africa Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC), tells The Africa Report.