The Democratic Republic of Congo wants to join the East African Community. But the EAC is failing to meet. And internal barriers within the DRC may create a bumpy ride to accession.

Postponed several times, the next East African Community (EAC) summit was scheduled to take place on 29 February in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The DRC will have to wait: EAC conference lacked a quorum, so the latest heads of state meeting has again been postponed.

Kagame was hand over to Uhuru Kenyatta, but this event would have been an opportunity “to start the process of examining Kinshasa’s application for membership of the organisation,” confirmed a representative of a member country of the East African Community.

On 8 June 2019, in a letter addressed to Paul Kagame, the DRC requested its integration into the EAC, which so far comprises Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Southern Sudan.

The February meeting should have made it possible to draw up the necessary timetable for the examination of this request, starting with the dates of visits by EAC delegations to DRC.

No deadline is specified. “The process can be very long,” warned a Rwandan diplomat.

Kigali has already declared itself in favour of its neighbour’s acceptance, but the blockages could occur internally.

In the background, there is a risk that two visions for regional integration could clash in the DRC.