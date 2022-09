The Gambian government officially committed itself last May to implementing the recommendations of the Truth Commission, which established which of the Jammeh regime’s dignitaries were responsible for what. Jammeh himself is accused of numerous crimes (murder, torture, rape, arbitrary detention), along with senior officials and members of the “Junglers”, who acted as a death squad during his time in power. The report by the Gambia Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Committee, which was presented to the president and made public in December, is based on the testimony from victims and the witnesses of crimes committed from 1994 to 2017. No less than 265 recommendations have been made and the 70 alleged perpetrators are to be prosecuted.