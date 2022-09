The morning we meet, 13 June, his smile emerges from a face adorned with a salt-and-pepper beard and a helmet. The fluorescent green vest hides the reason we have come together: Cameroonian Minister of Mines and Industry Gabriel Dodo Ndoke has just pinned the National Order of Valour medal on Hayssam el Jammal.

An “exceptional” distinction was awarded by President Paul Biya in recognition of the entrepreneur’s contribution to the industrialisation of Cameroon. “It is an invitation to work harder and to do better every day, thanks in particular to the incentive framework for investment put in place by the Cameroonian authorities and the import-substitution policy implemented by the government,” Jammal says.