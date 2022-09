The statement – made at the beginning of Ethiopia’s new year on 11 September – came nearly three weeks after fresh fighting broke out along Tigray’s borders. The clashes ended a fragile truce declared by the government in late March and halted aid deliveries to Tigray as well as parts of the neighbouring Amhara region.

“[T]he Government of Tigray is prepared to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union [AU],” the statement said. “Furthermore, we are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities in order to create a conducive atmosphere.”

Eritrea’s role