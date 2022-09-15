In half a dozen years, under the auspices of Ade Ayeyemi – its current CEO who is leaving and whose replacement is Kenya’s Jeremy Awori, as revealed by Africa Business+ on 8 September – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has launched several digital financial products. Over time, the Ecobank Mobile App (2016), CashXpress (withdrawals and payments made via a bank agent or an electronic token at the counter, without a bank card, in 2016) Rapidtransfer App (diaspora transfers, in 2017), Omni Lite (for SMEs, 2018) and Omni Plus (large corporates, in 2019) have been added to the online banking platform Omni, which was created in 2015.
‘Consumers’ digital and financial lives are now linked,’ says Ecobank’s Ade Ayeyemi
As his last moments at the head of the group he joined in 2015 approach, Ecobank’s CEO Ade Ayeyemi shares his recipe for digital transformation and details his vision for the future of finance and tech on the continent.