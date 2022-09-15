‘Consumers’ digital and financial lives are now linked,’ says Ecobank’s Ade Ayeyemi

In half a dozen years, under the auspices of Ade Ayeyemi – its current CEO who is leaving and whose replacement is Kenya’s Jeremy Awori, as revealed by Africa Business+ on 8 September – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has launched several digital financial products. Over time, the Ecobank Mobile App (2016), CashXpress (withdrawals and payments made via a bank agent or an electronic token at the counter, without a bank card, in 2016) Rapidtransfer App (diaspora transfers, in 2017), Omni Lite (for SMEs, 2018) and Omni Plus (large corporates, in 2019) have been added to the online banking platform Omni, which was created in 2015.

