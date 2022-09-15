Looking to the future

‘Consumers’ digital and financial lives are now linked,’ says Ecobank’s Ade Ayeyemi

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Thursday, 15 September 2022 11:24

After seven years at the helm of Ecobank Group, Nigeria's Ade Ayeyemi will be stepping down. © Guilhem Alandry/Documentography for JA

As his last moments at the head of the group he joined in 2015 approach, Ecobank’s CEO Ade Ayeyemi shares his recipe for digital transformation and details his vision for the future of finance and tech on the continent.

In half a dozen years, under the auspices of Ade Ayeyemi – its current CEO who is leaving and whose replacement is Kenya’s Jeremy Awori, as revealed by Africa Business+ on 8 September – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has launched several digital financial products. Over time, the Ecobank Mobile App (2016), CashXpress (withdrawals and payments made via a bank agent or an electronic token at the counter, without a bank card, in 2016) Rapidtransfer App (diaspora transfers, in 2017), Omni Lite (for SMEs, 2018) and Omni Plus (large corporates, in 2019) have been added to the online banking platform Omni, which was created in 2015.

READ MORE Ecobank: Jeremy Awori will take over from Ade Ayeyemi as Group CEO

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business