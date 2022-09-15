Morocco: Mohammed VI to attend Arab summit in Algiers

Is this a new beginning for Morocco and its Algerian neighbour? Several high-place sources say that, on the instruction of the highest Moroccan authorities, contact has been established with several Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain …) to inform them that King Mohammed VI “will personally take part” in the 31st summit of the Arab League, scheduled for 1 and 2 November in Algiers.
The message from Rabat
Morocco has even taken steps to encourage the leaders of these states to participate “at a very high level” in this summit “to ensure its success,” the same sources say. The Moroccan sovereign will thus respond – and in what manner! – to the invitation that Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune plans to send him via one of his emissaries, Justice Minister Abderrachid Tebbi.
During his Throne Day speech on 30 July, the king reached out “once again” to Algeria, one year after diplomatic relations had ended between the two neighbours. “We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between the two countries,” he added.
