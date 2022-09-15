Regal reset?

Morocco: Mohammed VI to attend Arab summit in Algiers

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Thursday, 15 September 2022 07:51

King Mohammed VI, in Rabat, on 8 October 2021. © Azzouz Boukallouch/MAP

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI will personally take part in the Arab League summit in Algiers on 1 and 2 November. Does this mark the beginning of a new era in relations between Rabat and Algiers?

Is this a new beginning for Morocco and its Algerian neighbour? Several high-place sources say that, on the instruction of the highest Moroccan authorities, contact has been established with several Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain …) to inform them that King Mohammed VI “will personally take part” in the 31st summit of the Arab League, scheduled for 1 and 2 November in Algiers.

The message from Rabat

Morocco has even taken steps to encourage the leaders of these states to participate “at a very high level” in this summit “to ensure its success,” the same sources say. The Moroccan sovereign will thus respond – and in what manner! – to the invitation that Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune plans to send him via one of his emissaries, Justice Minister Abderrachid Tebbi.

During his Throne Day speech on 30 July, the king reached out “once again” to Algeria, one year after diplomatic relations had ended between the two neighbours. “We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between the two countries,” he added.

