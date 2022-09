The company is currently seeking $5m in equity to finance its growth, with a larger debt round for $20m to $40m planned in the next 18 months. Launches in Zimbabwe and Ghana are set to take place this year.

Set up in 2010, Nomanini provides till-point services for informal retailers, and supplies credit to enable them to free up working capital. The company’s tool can be used by merchants to integrate third-party inventory management and employee payroll systems.