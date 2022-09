“Our promise is to continue using technology to improve the lives of Tanzanians and lead the digital transformation,” said Vodacom’s Acting Managing Director Hilda Bujiku at the launch in Dar es Salaam on 1 September.

The rollout will start with the establishment of over 200 5G sites in several regions, including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza, Iringa, Mbeya, Kagera, Njombe, and Zanzibar, by November 2022.