Success of Nigeria’s demutualised stock exchange hangs on governance

South African consumers carry Truworths through UK storm
Sales of clothing retailer Truworths were hit by Brexit jitters and weak consumer confidence in South Africa.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 12:54
Nigerian Stock Exchange members approved the demutualisation of the bourse to create a shareholder-owned company on March 3.
The reform will turn the exchange into a limited liability company, and is likely to lead to a stronger focus on seeking new listings.
The exchange plans to change its name to Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.
The bourse urgently needs to diversify its revenue streams.
Equity market turnover slid by 20% in 2019, with the financial-services sector accounting for over 50% of total activity.
CEO Oscar Onyema in January cited “underwhelming trends in foreign portfolio investments, concerns around the stability of the naira and moderate corporate earnings” for the decline.
Demutualisation also creates the possibility that the bourse itself will be listed.
Demutualisation in itself is not a panacea for increasing investment.
Nigeria moved up 15 places to 131st spot in the World Bank’s latest Ease of Doing Business Index.
The government still needs to create an enabling environment that provides secure ownership rights, is subject to the rule of law, fosters transparency, and enables reasonable risk mitigation, Ademuwagun argues.
Researchers led by Akinwunmi Kunle Onafalujo at Lagos State University have argued that capital markets thrive on trust, irrespective of whether or not an exchange is mutually owned.
Bottom Line: Improved corporate governance standards at Nigeria’s biggest listed companies have the potential to do more to encourage investment than exchange demutualisation.
The African Union will urge heads of state to work with the continent’s top wealth holders to help give rise to new economic champions. Cooperating as a group under the AfroChampions Initiative, these wealth holders seek to raise $1trn in investment by 2030.
