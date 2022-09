One day earlier, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley had proclaimed him an “icon and hero” for his “vision” and leadership in organising the first Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (#Actif2022) in Bridgetown, 1-3 September 2022.

In the garden of Ilaro Court, her official residence, Barbados’ head of government – who in November 2021 kicked Elizabeth II and the Windsors out of the island’s constitutional order by making it a republic – declared Afreximbank president Benedict Oramah “a citizen of the Caribbean community”. He gave us this interview in a refined room at the majestic Sandy Lane Hotel, a stone’s throw from the One Sandy Lane complex, where the singer Rihanna resides when she visits Barbados.