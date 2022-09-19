chronic weaknesses

DRC – Congo Airways: Chérubin Okende blasts a ‘bankrupt’ company

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Monday, 19 September 2022 17:24

Chérubin Okende, DRC's Minister of Transport, Communication, Roads and Accessibility, 21 August 2022. ©DRC Transport

“Poor choice of economic model”, “non-transparent management”, “inadequate pricing structures”... DRC’s transport minister has presented the government with a vitriolic report on the restructuring plan proposed by the boss of Congo Airways.

“A bankruptcy that doesn’t dare speak its name”. Cherubin Okende used the strongest possible terms to describe Congo Airways’ situation to the Council of Ministers on September 9.

While DRC president Félix Tshisekedi warned on 26 August that the company might have to cease its flights for lack of operational aircraft, his transport minister in his report pointed to the “lack of coherence” and “the paradoxes” of the restructuring plan presented by the company’s CEO Pascal Kasongo Mwema. On 16 August, the latter had requested government aid of more than $92.7 million “in the very short term”: within 60 days.

‘Chronic weaknesses’

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business