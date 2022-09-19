DRC – Congo Airways: Chérubin Okende blasts a ‘bankrupt’ company

“A bankruptcy that doesn’t dare speak its name”. Cherubin Okende used the strongest possible terms to describe Congo Airways’ situation to the Council of Ministers on September 9.

While DRC president Félix Tshisekedi warned on 26 August that the company might have to cease its flights for lack of operational aircraft, his transport minister in his report pointed to the “lack of coherence” and “the paradoxes” of the restructuring plan presented by the company’s CEO Pascal Kasongo Mwema. On 16 August, the latter had requested government aid of more than $92.7 million “in the very short term”: within 60 days.

‘Chronic weaknesses’