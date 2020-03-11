South Africa: Transnet rolls with rest of the continent

Tanzania: the race for regional rail supremacy
East African countries have rushed to build new railroads and faced many problems. Tanzania is now building its own. Will it learn from Kenya’s and Ethiopia’s troubles?
