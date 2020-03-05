Nigeria: Non-interest income lifts Zenith Bank’s 2019 earnings

Coronavirus: Africa CEO Forum postponed
Due to concerns about the Covid-19 epidemic, Jeune Afrique Media Group has postponed the Africa CEO Forum, scheduled for 9 and 10 March in Abidjan.
By Ruth Olurounbi
Posted on Thursday, 5 March 2020 14:45
A key element in Zenith Bank Plc’s profit earning growth in 2019 could help the bank “fend off a potential recessionary coronavirus-induced economic blowback”.
Saheed Kiaribe, Director of Research at Proshare Nigeria, said, “The shift in the rise of non-interest income may sterilize the bank’s P&L statement from uncertainties surrounding interest income and CBN credit and liquidity policies.”
Zenith Bank posted an impressive PAT (profit after tax) growth of N208.8 billion ($570m) ahead of Chapel Hill Denham Securities’ forecast of 6% on stronger than expected Q4-19 performance.
“In our view, the growth in fees on electronic products (+160.0% YoY in Q4-19 and +108.2% YoY in FY-19) reflects the positive impact of the bank’s digital drive, which we expect to support further growth in e-banking transaction volumes in FY-20E amid the reduction in charges,” analysts at Chapel Hill said in a note to investors.
Overall, the bank’s growth was driven by a 29% increase in non-interest income from N179.9 billion in 2018 to N231.1 billion in 2019, as well as a slow 2.8% y/y uptick in operating expenses, according to Abiodun Keripe, Head of Investment Research at Afrinvest.
Chapel Hill’s said, however, that it was concerned that net interest margin contracted to 5.8% in FY-19 from 6.8% in FY-18 due to lower yields on loans and investment securities. Despite the robust loan growth in FY-19, interest income on loans fell by 43.7% as our estimated yield on loans fell to 7.7% in FY-19 from 10.9% in FY-18.
Zenith Bank Plc has traded between N16.20 per share and N26.02 per share in the past year, trading at a discount to book value with a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.71 despite an 8% growth in PAT, when compared to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB)’s 1.31 and Stanbic IBTC at 1.36, as at February 24.
This has led many to wonder whether something was missing.
With 2020 starting off on a slow note, Proshare’s Kiaribe thinks Zenith Bank’s guidance numbers for the year are beginning to look increasingly optimistic, “but a lot will depend on the moving domestic and international economic parts in Q1 and Q2 2020.”
A poisonous business environment, gloomy and opaque, fiscal harassment… These were some of the words used by Albert Yuma, the president of the Congo Business Federation (FEC), in his acerbic attack on government policy. He also railed against "foreign interference" in mining issues.
