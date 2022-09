Between $150m and $200m in equity will be needed to take production into its second phase, Marani says. Renergen switched on the project, South Africa’s first commercial liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, this month.

The Virginia project is in the Free State, about 250km southwest of Pretoria. In June, Renergen signed a retainer letter with the US International Development Finance Corporation to evaluate making a loan of up to $500m for the second phase. According to research by Hannam & Partners, phase two will cost about $900m. The project is also being backed by South Africa’s state-owned Central Energy Fund, which is investing R1bn ($57m).