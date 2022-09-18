last respects

Funeral Elizabeth II: Ramaphosa, Kagame, Akufo-Addo… Who will attend the funeral of the Queen?

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Sunday, 18 September 2022 19:46

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Kampala on September 15
A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Kampala on September 15 © Luke Dray/Getty Images via AFP

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London on the morning of 19 September. Many African presidents will be present at this global event.

Elizabeth II’s state funeral, the first since Winston Churchill’s death in 1965, will take place at 10am GMT on 19 September at Westminster Abbey, before the Queen is laid to rest in a private ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Nearly 2,000 guests are expected to attend the funeral, which will be broadcast around the world: royalty, but also around 500 foreign dignitaries, including many presidents and ministers.

Those who will make the trip…

A number of African heads of state, many of whom have made their messages of condolence public, will be present. Among them, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, William Ruto, just elected president of Kenya, and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

