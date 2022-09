While Eskom is committed to publicly release schedules for load-shedding cuts, criminal elements use the information to embark on looting sprees targeting the state electricity company’s facilities, says CEO Andre de Ruyter.

“On load-shedding and criminality, we are [stuck] between a rock and a hard place when it comes to announcing the load-shedding schedules,” De Ruyter told The Africa Report in a recent meeting of the Economic Sabotage of Critical Infrastructure Forum, held at Megawatt Park, Eskom’s headquarters.