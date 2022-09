Korine Sky ‘Koko’ (who hides her real name after suffering doxing and harassment online) is in this predicament and has become a leader “on a mission to fight for equal access to higher education for African refugee students”.

She tells The Africa Report that she is a 26-year-old Zimbabwe-British medical student who was studying to be a doctor in the east Ukrainian city of Dnipro because “it costs around $3000 in Ukraine versus $30,000 in Britain”.