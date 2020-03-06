Ghana Stock Exchange targets futures and options, dual London listings to deepen market

UN launches landmark high-level panel to tackle illicit finance
2 March saw the launch of the High-Level Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda (FACTI)
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 6 March 2020 12:23
The Ghana Stock Exchange is working to introduce futures and options trading “in the near future” as it seeks to add to the depth of the market, managing director Ekow Afedzie told The Africa Report.
The bourse also aims to increase the number of exchange-traded funds, said Afedzie, who took over on January 1. “We will increase investor confidence on our market which will translate into more trades and improved liquidity.”
Stock exchanges in Africa have started turning to derivatives such as futures and options as they seek to increase liquidity.
The instruments allow investors to hedge the volatility risk of an underlying asset such as a stock, bond or commodity.
The use of derivatives in early stage markets brings risks. Cytonn Investments in Kenya points to the danger that some investors may not have enough funds to meet margin settlement payments, and or may not be familiar with the new instruments.
Nigerian regulators have said that developing a derivatives market is a leading priority for 2020: the risk is that Ghana and Nigeria will race to be the first to launch.
The Ghana bourse in January partnered with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in a bid to promote investment and lift the Ghana market from frontier to emerging-market status.
An objective of the accord is to promote cross-border listings between the two exchanges. “Dual listing is a big selling point to any potential issuer” as it provides a wider range of investors to participate, Afedzie said.
Ghana has three securities markets: the main equity market for big companies, the Ghana Alternative Market for SMEs and start-ups, and the Ghana Fixed Income Market for bonds.
Afedzie sees technology such as trading apps as a means to make Ghana’s bourse more attractive.
Bottom Line: Getting investor education right on derivatives will be more important for Ghana than beating Nigeria to the punch.
A poisonous business environment, gloomy and opaque, fiscal harassment… These were some of the words used by Albert Yuma, the president of the Congo Business Federation (FEC), in his acerbic attack on government policy. He also railed against "foreign interference" in mining issues.
