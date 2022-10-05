Cameroon: From Chantal Biya to Eran Moas, the secret of Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh’s omnipotence

Appointed in 2011 as the Secretary General of the President (SGPR), Ngoh Ngoh has spent more than a decade in this position. Although he has been considered for a reshuffle on several occasions, he has managed to remain one of the Etoudi Palace’s masters, with the rank of minister of state.

A former diplomat who worked at the UN in New York, one of his strongest allies within the Cameroon presidency is Chantal Biya. However, he also relies on loyal supporters within the government, security spheres and the economy’s VIPs.

11 years ago, Ngoh Ngoh was appointed as SGPR thanks to the influence of Martin Belinga-Eboutou, a former UN representative in New York, who had been appointed to head the civil cabinet two years earlier, in 2009.