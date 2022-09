African start-ups continue to break records. In the course of September, 100 of the continent’s start-ups reached the milestone of raising their first million dollars in funding, according to data compiled by the specialist newsletter Africa: The Big Deal.

This symbolic figure was reached even before the end of the summer, while for the whole of 2021, the number of start-ups that raised more than $1 million stood at 112. If the trend continues, the number of African start-ups reaching this target could rise to 150 by the end of the year.