Coronavirus impact: “The naira is gone. It’s just a question of when”

Tito Mboweni delivers a boost for the tax and justice systems
South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni braved his critics last week as he rolled out the new budget.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The ANC today is about access to government jobs' – Moeletsi Mbeki
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.