Coronavirus impact: “The naira is gone. It’s just a question of when”

Are African policymakers awake to the dangers posed by the conjunction of coronavirus and current continental debt levels?

Investment analyst Aly-Khan Satchu is not so sure they are.

Particularly when it comes to weak currencies being propped up by government intervention like Nigeria’s naira. Or indeed cash-strapped commodity dependent governments such as in Angola or Zambia.

Not only do you have coronavirus pulling down key economic sectors like tourism and commodity exports

Locusts are devastating livelihoods for farmers in East Africa

But you also have a real debt headache – with many African countries having maxed out their balance sheets.

