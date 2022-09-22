Insurance: How AXA Africa is playing the Asia card

A seasoned insurer within AXA Africa was entrusted with the task of “building the foundations of ‘bridges between Asia and Africa’”. Philippe Rocard, the former CEO of the French insurance giant’s Moroccan and sub-Saharan African subsidiaries (Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cameroon), was for nearly two years on the lookout for Asian financing opportunities for infrastructure projects, one of the main missions that were assigned to him as head of the “large corporate risks” sector developed with Hassan El-Shabrawishi, AXA’s Africa CEO.