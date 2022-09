In September 2021, officials of the Gabonese Strategic Investment Fund (FGIS) entered a partnership with Ghanaian health technology company mPharma. It was hoped that the deal would repair Gabon’s National Pharmaceutical Office (OPN), which has been inefficient for at least five years.

In the last year, “we have saved the government about 30% in procurement cost compared to what they spent on that service previously”, Gregory Rockson tells The Africa Report.