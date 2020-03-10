Intu shows South African investors must watch debt when abroad

Ghana taps Transnet for rail renaissance plan
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 08:39
The collapsed share price of Intu, the South African owner of shopping centres in the UK and Spain, highlights the dangers facing South African investors seeking overseas diversification.
On March 4, Intu said it would no longer try to raise up to 1.5bn pounds in equity, citing “the current uncertainty in equity markets and retail property investment markets.”
Intu is currently in compliance with its debt covenants but states that by July 2020 it could be in breach. Postponed full-year results will now be published on March 12.
Intu, worth nearly 13b pounds in 2006, now has a market cap of 60mn pounds. The company’s woes carry broader lessons for South African investors seeking overseas exposure, says Craig Smith, head of research and property at Anchor Stockbrokers in Johannesburg.
Excessive debt loads leave no hiding place when an unexpected crisis such as coronavirus spread market panic.
Coronavirus may accelerate the shift from malls to online shopping as people prefer or obliged to buy from home. E-commerce shares have held up well as bricks and mortar retail shares have tumbled.
Banks and bondholders will now play a crucial role in terms of Intu’s future, Smith says.
The Africa Report on November 8 said that Intu looked vulnerable to an opportunistic low-ball bid and that existing shareholders should get out while they could. The second part of that was more accurate than the first: no buyers have appeared, and the shares have since fallen from 35p to 4.5p in London.
Coronavirus has accelerated the share price crash, but debt is the fundamental problem.
The company says it has received expressions of interest to explore “alternative capital structures and asset disposals.” According to Smith, management now needs to focus on the underlying operations of the business and engage with banks, equity investors, tenants and employees to ensure a consistent and message that is put forward to the market.
Bottom Line: A clear asset disposal strategy is now essential to maximise the chances of salvaging some value for Intu shareholders.
