Diplomats from the world over are taking full advantage of the world’s largest platform for multilateral engagement to try to restart peace talks between Addis Ababa and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The United States is taking a key role after a five-month truce broke down late last month.

“It’s speed dating week,” US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer tells The Africa Report in an interview in New York after returning from his third trip to the region. “And so I’m going to be in touch with as many of my counterparts and countries [as possible] that are working and relevant to this issue.”