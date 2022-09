The North African nation has far exceeded its IMF lending quota, having received $20bn in loans from the global lender since 2016. Thus, the coming facility, whose value and details are yet to be revealed, seems to be more demanding, especially with the Russo-Ukrainian war fueling mounting economic pressures.

We highlight five key officials who were all installed last August – seemingly with a mandate to pave the way for the dollar-hungry Egypt to secure a new IMF deal – and the changes they have brought about thus far.

Hassan Abdalla, central bank governor