After launching in Senegal in April, then in Côte d’Ivoire in June, Yellow Card, a pan-African cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced on 19 September that it had closed its $40m Series B funding round.

The round was led by Polychain Capital – a US investment firm specialising in crypto – with participation from other US funds such as Valar Ventures, Third Prime and Castle Island Ventures. Other international funds also joined the fundraising, such as Japan’s Sozo Ventures and DG Daiwa Ventures, the UK’s Fabric Ventures and, on the continent, South Africa’s The Raba Partnership.