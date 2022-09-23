Egypt’s streets have been poorly-lit at night in recent weeks as the government begins to implement an electricity-rationing strategy, seeking to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to make the most of soaring prices, the only silver lining for the North African nation amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Egypt dims lights to maximise LNG revenue
Rising gas demand in the EU countries, which have been imposing sanctions on their main provider, Russia, on the back of the Ukraine war, has prompted Egypt on the other side of the Mediterranean to boost its LNG exports. Yet, its high domestic consumption and possibly insufficient infrastructure remain stumbling blocks.