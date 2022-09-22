DRC: Tshisekedi tries to win support against Rwanda at the UN

Did the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres say too much or not enough? When asked on 18 September about the resources available to the M23 rebel group, Guterres compared it to a “modern army, with heavy equipment that is more sophisticated than that of Monusco”.

However, he refused to take a position regarding Rwandan support for the armed group, saying only “[the M23 rebels] were not born in the forest [and that they came] from somewhere”.

Was Kinshasa disappointed?

“This doesn’t exactly come as a surprise,” says one Congolese diplomat. “The UN has been saying this for several months.” One of Félix Tshisekedi’s ministers adds: “It is an admission of impotence from the UN.”