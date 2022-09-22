break deadlock

DRC: Tshisekedi tries to win support against Rwanda at the UN

By Romain Gras
Posted on Thursday, 22 September 2022 18:03

Félix Tshisekedi at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, 20 September 2022. © Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi is struggling to win support for his cause at the UN, to obtain diplomatic condemnation of Rwanda for alleged support of M23 rebels. Will he succeed?

Did the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres say too much or not enough? When asked on 18 September about the resources available to the M23 rebel group, Guterres compared it to a “modern army, with heavy equipment that is more sophisticated than that of Monusco”.

However, he refused to take a position regarding Rwandan support for the armed group, saying only “[the M23 rebels] were not born in the forest [and that they came] from somewhere”.

Was Kinshasa disappointed?

“This doesn’t exactly come as a surprise,” says one Congolese diplomat. “The UN has been saying this for several months.” One of Félix Tshisekedi’s ministers adds: “It is an admission of impotence from the UN.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics