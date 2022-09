Chikakuda has set a target for RESA to supply a cumulative 1 gigawatt of solar power to the region in the next 10 years or sooner. The company is “seriously looking” at entering South Africa and is open to projects across the region, he says.

RESA, which is incorporated in the UK, has its most advanced project at the Chimuara solar park project in central Mozambique. The project, which is being developed with BB Energy’s Solarcentury Africa and Mozambican investment company Checunda Investimentos, will provide a maximum capacity of 100MW. The electricity will be fed into the national utility Electricidade de Moçambique ‘s (EDM) grid from an existing substation.