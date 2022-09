The NSB is a result of a long, concerted effort by start-up stakeholders – including founders or startup executives, investors and government – to officially recognise the burgeoning tech industry, harmonise inconsistent regulations, and boost growth.

A recent report by Disrupt Africa, ‘The Nigerian Startup Ecosystem Report 2022’, revealed that 383 of Nigerian startups have raised over $2bn in seven years – between January 2015 and August 2022.