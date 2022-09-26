Orange reaffirms its ambitions for Africa

Christel Heydemann, the CEO of the French group Orange, visited the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire, its first African market, accompanied by her African staff consisting of Alioune Ndiaye and Jérôme Hénique, the president and managing director of the Middle East and Africa (MOA) from 19 to 21 September.

Her visit was punctuated by meetings with the authorities, including Prime Minister Patrick Achi, Amadou Coulibaly, the minister of communication and the digital economy, local employees and an inspection of the group’s infrastructure in the country.