Orange reaffirms its ambitions for Africa

By Baudelaire Mieu
Posted on Monday, 26 September 2022 11:50

Christel Heydemann unveils the 5GLab in Abidjan, 20 September 2022. © Twitter Cheydemann

Christel Heydemann, who was appointed six months ago as head of Orange, made her first trip to the continent with her staff, specifically to Côte d'Ivoire, the operator's first African market. Over the last decade, Africa has become the most dynamic region in the world for the French telecom giant.

Christel Heydemann, the CEO of the French group Orange, visited the economic capital of Côte d’Ivoire, its first African market, accompanied by her African staff consisting of Alioune Ndiaye and Jérôme Hénique, the president and managing director of the Middle East and Africa (MOA) from 19 to 21 September.

Her visit was punctuated by meetings with the authorities, including Prime Minister Patrick Achi, Amadou Coulibaly, the minister of communication and the digital economy, local employees and an inspection of the group’s infrastructure in the country.

