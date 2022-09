Addressing the world body on 21 September, US President Joe Biden sought to place the blame squarely on Moscow for the food shortages and rising prices that have exacerbated a drought-induced hunger crisis on the continent.

“Let me be perfectly clear about something: Our sanctions explicitly allow Russia the ability to export food and fertiliser. No limitation,” Biden told the UN. “It’s Russia’s war that is worsening food insecurity, and only Russia can end it.”