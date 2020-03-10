Sanusi arrested, moved to Nasarawa State, and replaced

Africa and Coronavirus: three charts to better understand the epidemic
Should Africa be concerned? Below are three charts breaking down looking at the severity, transmissibility and lethality of the Coronavirus.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The naira is gone. It's just a matter of time' – Aly-Khan Satchu
By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 15:02
Following the dethronement of Emir Sanusi II yesterday, the former CBN governor was placed under a brief house arrest.
A team of security operatives led by the state Police Commissioner Habu Sani then evicted him from the palace.
Prior to the eviction, Sanusi’s legal representative Abubakar Mahmud, as well as four members of his council loyal to him including the Dan Malikin Kano, went to see him at the palace but were turned back.
News reporters were also denied access by security agents, who were following instructions from the Police Commissioner.
READ MORE Nigeria’s Lamido Sanusi is dethroned for a second time
Premium Times obtained a recording of Sanusi’s first reaction to his removal from office.
The video clip shows him thanking all those who have helped him, and thanking God, saying: “Today, the almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership has destined to take it back. As I always say, leadership has a predetermined tenure”.
Government sources told Vanguard that the dethroned Emir has been moved to Nasarawa State.
Sanusi’s current location, in Loko town of the Nasarawa Local Government Area, was not initially the chosen exile destination.
It has been reported that Alhaji Aliko Dangote and General Aliyu Gusau, amongst others, called Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to request a change of location.
The Emir of Lafia Justice Sidi Bage was also said to have paid the governor a personal visit.
Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi Emirate (one of the four controversial emirates created to lessen Emir Sanusi’s influence), has been appointed by the state government as the 15th Emir of Kano.
Chiroma of Kano, Nasiru Ado Bayero, took over as Emir of Bichi.
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo expressed regret over the decision of Kano State Government, but also saw a silver lining.
Governor of Kaduna State El Rufai has not yet commented on the incident.
Some had imagined Sanusi would bring the modernising outlook he brought to Nigeria’s financial system to the archaic structures of governance enshrined by the Emir system.
Those hopes fell short.
READ MORE Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II: We have no need for Saudi Arabia and Iran to explain Islam to us
Nevertheless, the political economist and 2019 presidential aspirant Kingsley Moghalu tweeted: “I am shocked, sad and disappointed by the news of the dethronement of Emir Sanusi of Kano. There is in Nigeria a real battle between ideas and modernity, on one hand, and primitivity and retrogression on the other.”
There are some who thought the dethroning was well-deserved, a sort of penance for Sanusi’s supposed sins against the former administration, and in particular against former president Goodluck Jonathan.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: The 100 most influential Africans, 2019 edition
Trailblazers, leaders and titans
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential Africans. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.
Main opposition party the PDP released a press statement, signed by National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, condemning the timing of the dethronement.
While some commentators theorise about a possible presidential run by Sanusi in 2023, others suggest that he will be spending the time trying to free himself.
During his visit to the United States, Félix Tshisekedi announced that the Democratic Republic of Congo would restore diplomatic relations with Israel and pledged to support Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.