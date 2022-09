On September 17, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) organised a retreat in Mombasa to evaluate their performance in this year’s general election.

The retreat included the four commissioners – Juliana Cherera (vice chairperson), Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi – who had disputed the final presidential results announced by the chairperson Wafula Chebukati. The four later accepted the results after the Supreme Court upheld William Ruto’s victory.