Jihadists in Sinai have been active since 2004 attacking security forces and tourist destinations, including Sharm el-Shiekh. However, the intensity of the insurgency gained momentum after the Arab Spring. A lethal radicalism occurred after the military-led ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi and the killing of his supporters. The militants see the police and the military as apostates, and they attack perceived enemies: civilians allegedly working as informants for the military, Coptic Christians, Sufis, and drug dealers.

It has been 10 years since the Egyptian military launched an operation named Nesr 2 (Eagle 2) in August 2012, but North Sinai remains a problem for the Egyptian government. Nevertheless, news about local Bedouins who spy for the military, killings of conscripts, and IED attacks against civilians are not making headlines. The Egyptian government is instead pushing a narrative of rapid development and reform, depending on tourism, economic development, and new high rise cities.