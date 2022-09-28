South Africa: Jacob Zuma backs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for president, again

He also said he would be willing to contest for the position of the governing ANC’s chairperson at the party’s elective conference in December.

Zuma’s statement – issued just before midnight on Monday – is bound to weaken the lobby opposing a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa, of which he is party.

Cracks in the anti-Ramaphosa camp

It came hours before the leaders of his home province – the biggest voting bloc in the ANC, with 866 voting delegates expected at the conference – declared their support for former health minister Zweli Mkhize.