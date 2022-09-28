South Africa: Jacob Zuma backs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for president, again

Why Egypt’s North Sinai remains the elephant in the room
Less than 500 kilometres from where this year’s COP27 in Egypt’s will be hosted in the posh city of Sharm el-Sheikh, is war-torn North Sinai, ... a region scarred in the last 10 years by both state-sponsored and jihadist violence, nepotism, and trafficking. What happens here generally stays outside the scope of Egypt’s media. However, since 2013, North Sinai has become a place of conflict between the Egyptian military and jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State (IS). Why does this area remain highly volatile?