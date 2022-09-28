fairness and balance

South Africa: Jacob Zuma backs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for president, again

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 12:15

The future beckons: Ramaphosa hugs opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after winning the presidency of the ANC. Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, has caused an upset with a late-night statement in which he said he will again support his former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, for president.

He also said he would be willing to contest for the position of the governing ANC’s chairperson at the party’s elective conference in December.

Zuma’s statement – issued just before midnight on Monday – is bound to weaken the lobby opposing a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa, of which he is party.

Cracks in the anti-Ramaphosa camp

It came hours before the leaders of his home province – the biggest voting bloc in the ANC, with 866 voting delegates expected at the conference – declared their support for former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

READ MORE South Africa: Zweli Mkhize steps up his campaign even as law enforcement closes in

