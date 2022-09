The éminence grise of the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, “Imam Youssef al-Qaradawi has passed away after dedicating his life to spreading Islam and defending his community,” reads the official account of his death.

Qaradawi was imprisoned several times in his country, where Muslim Brotherhood members are now considered “terrorists” and can face the death penalty.

Sheikh Qaradawi, sentenced in absentia to death in Egypt, had been living for many years in Qatar, which only recently reconciled with Egypt, a country now led by former Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, architect of the overthrow of Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Sermons on Al-Jazeera

The famous preacher, whose sermons were often broadcast by the Qatari satellite channel Al-Jazeera, chaired the International Union of Muslim Scholars, an association of Sunni clerics based in this small Gulf gas emirate.

His daughter Ola al-Qaradawi is herself under investigation in Egypt for “belonging to a banned organisation” and “participating in its financing”. She already spent four and a half years in pre-trial detention and, although she was released at the end of 2021, the charges against her have not been lifted.

With AFP