Equatorial Guinea: The Obiang family’s secret agreement over the presidential election

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Thursday, 29 September 2022 11:19

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at the PDGE congress in Bata, 22 November 2021. ©Steve Jordan/AFP

Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has formalised his candidacy for a new term in the 20 November elections. The result of a secret agreement between the president and his son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, his announced successor. A glimpse behind the scenes.

After many months of negotiations, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has put an end to the suspense. Equatorial Guinea’s head of state, who has been in power since 1979, will run for a new presidential term on 20 November. On 23 September, the elected representatives of the ruling Parti démocratique de Guinée équatoriale (PDGE) unanimously chose him as their candidate.

