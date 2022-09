Mwangi, who took over as KAM CEO on 15 September, comes from a rural Kenyan village. In the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, he says, agricultural co-operatives were the “mainstay of the economy,” with enough resources to be able to buy tractors and trucks to deliver products such as wool and milk.

The skills that were learned in them, he says, have been forgotten and risk being lost. “We have to get back to basics.”