A report released over three months ago by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has implicated Chilima in a $150m graft scandal, pushing President Lazarus Chakwera to strip him of all delegated powers.

According to the ACB report, a UK court mentioned that Chilima and several other top officials had “acted corruptly” by receiving different amounts of money in their dealings with a UK-based suspect, Zuneth Sattar.