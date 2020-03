spy war

The head of the counter-espionage service within the Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Intelligence Agency died on Monday, in circumstances that remain unclear.

Several government sources, as well as sources within the Congolese intelligence services, confirmed only the basic information with us: Léon Lukaku, head of the counter-espionage service of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR), died on Monday in Kinshasa.

The cause of his death is, for the moment, unknown.

Several executives of the Congolese intelligence services, under cover of anonymity, however, said he was “sick”.

According to our information, Lukaku had been suspended from his post as director of the ANR’s counter-espionage services in February.

The death comes three days after the death of General Delphin Kahimbi, the deputy chief of staff for military intelligence, who died on Friday 28 February in circumstances that also remain unclear.

The army and the presidency have announced that they have opened investigations into the death of this high-ranking officer, who was close to Joseph Kabila.