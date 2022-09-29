Uganda: ‘Wins and losses’ in EU resolutions for movements for or against EACOP

The proposed 1,443km heated pipeline, which will run from Albertine region, western Uganda, to Tanga Port in Tanzania, has been a major target of environmentalists for years. It’s the main crux in Uganda’s oil project, where production is projected to start in 2025. TotalEnergies owns 62% of the pipeline, with construction estimated to cost $4bn. The rest is owned by Uganda, Tanzania and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Although both government officials and EU Parliamentarians, who were architects of the resolution, agree that it may be inconsequential, it comes with wins and losses for pro- and anti-EACOP movements.