CLIMATE & HUMAN RIGHTS

Uganda: ‘Wins and losses’ in EU resolutions for movements for or against EACOP

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 29 September 2022 11:00

On July 1, 2022 activists with the Insure Our Future Coalition rallied outside the headquarters of Marsh McLennan in New York, urging CEO Dan Glaser and other top executives to cut ties with the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). (Photo by Erik McGregor/Sipa USA)

A resolution passed by European Parliament for the proposed East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has created uproar in Uganda over human rights and environmental concerns. Passed on 14 September, it wants to compel Uganda and Tanzania, as well as lead implementer TotalEnergies SE, to delay development of the EACOP for at least a year.

The proposed 1,443km heated pipeline, which will run from Albertine region, western Uganda, to Tanga Port in Tanzania, has been a major target of environmentalists for years. It’s the main crux in Uganda’s oil project, where production is projected to start in 2025. TotalEnergies owns 62% of the pipeline, with construction estimated to cost $4bn. The rest is owned by Uganda, Tanzania and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Although both government officials and EU Parliamentarians, who were architects of the resolution, agree that it may be inconsequential, it comes with wins and losses for pro- and anti-EACOP movements.

