Nigeria 2023: Protests over Tinubu’s same faith ticket frustrates APC’s campaign  

On 22 September 2022, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, met with 19 bishops under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria. The aim was to gain their support ahead of the election.

Tinubu explained to the clergymen why he decided to break with the long-established political tradition that mandates presidential candidates to pick their running mates from a different regional and religious divide.