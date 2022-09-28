wanted, christian votes

Nigeria 2023: Protests over Tinubu’s same faith ticket frustrates APC’s campaign  

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Bola Tinubu meets clerics from the 'Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria'
Bola Tinubu meets clerics from the 'Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria' (rights reserved)

Over three months since he nominated Senator Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate, presidential hopeful Bola Tinubu has made several efforts to get the endorsement of the country’s Christian leadership. It has proved a tough nut to crack in a nation deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines. A deep dive into how faith and 'zoning' may yet unseat Tinubu's tilt at the presidency.

On 22 September 2022, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, met with 19 bishops under the aegis of the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria. The aim was to gain their support ahead of the election.

Tinubu explained to the clergymen why he decided to break with the long-established political tradition that mandates presidential candidates to pick their running mates from a different regional and religious divide.

