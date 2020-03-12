Murray & Roberts have over 50bn rand of orders for 2020

Coronavirus breaks Asian momentum of African airlines
Air traffic routes between Africa and Asia have been growing, but the Coronavirus is breaking the momentum.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – 'The naira is gone. It's just a matter of time' – Aly-Khan Satchu
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Thursday, 12 March 2020 08:04
Oil and gas projects have given South African multinational engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts a strong pipeline of orders for 2020.
The group released its interim results this week for the six months ending 31 December 2019. In the period, Murray & Roberts’ order book grew to R50.8bn (2.78bn euro).
That represents a 60% improvement from the previous comparable period, when the order book had attracted R31.7bn (1.73bn euro) worth of orders.
In the six months to 31 December 2019:
“The strong order book is expected to support growth from 2021 as the oil and gas platform has secured a baseload of work for the new financial year, which should enable it again to become a meaningful contributor towards group earnings in the medium term,” Murray & Roberts told the market.
Re-engineered business
Less than five years ago, Murray & Roberts was South Africa’s second-biggest construction company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Several factors, including the steep decline in major construction projects in its home market, however, forced the group to review its core business operations.
The re-assessment resulted in Murray & Roberts disposing of its infrastructure and building businesses, including its steel operations. The outcome was a diversified construction and engineering business.
READ MORE: Intu shows South African investors must watch debt when abroad
Leaning on diversification
Murray & Roberts’ diversification drive encompasses international expansion, partly through acquisitions, “across core and complementary markets, geographies and project life cycle.” The aim is to target high-growth regions underpinned by a counter-cyclical strategy.
In recent years, Murray & Roberts has acquired: Clough USA (USA), Terra Nova Technologies (USA), Boipelo Mining Contractors (South Africa), and OptiPower Projects (South Africa).
Murray & Roberts considers the US a high-growth market. In August 2019, it was proven correct when Clough USA was awarded a $620m (542.28m euro) petrochemical engineering, procurement and construction project in the US.
READ MORE: South African consumers carry Truworths through UK storm
Fines fiasco
In the years after the construction of South Africa’s Soccer World Cup stadiums in preparation for the 2010 showpiece, the country has not undertaken more projects of such scale and value.
Furthermore, the country’s big construction companies were slapped with massive multimillion-dollar fines for engaging in anti-competitive conduct during the construction of the World Cup stadiums.
Murray & Roberts was among the companies on the firing line.
In 2016, it paid a R64m (3.5m euro) admission-of-guilt fine to competition authorities.
In another matter, in 2013, Murray & Roberts agreed to pay a R309m (16.88m euro) penalty for “historically” anti-competitive conduct to South Africa’s competition authorities.
The company has also faced headwinds in Australia and the Middle East.
The article continues below
Free download
Get your free PDF: The 100 most influential Africans, 2019 edition
Trailblazers, leaders and titans
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential Africans. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.
Fewer platforms, greater agility
Since revising its strategy, Murray & Roberts is structured along three streams or platforms:
Going for growth
“The sustainability of the power and water platform is dependent on investment in its core market sectors in South Africa, expanding in Sub-Saharan Africa. The platform has taken steps to position itself in market segments with growth potential, such as the power transmission and distribution sector,” said Group Chair Suresh Kana in the 2019 report.
“The government’s intention to unbundle Eskom, combined with the much needed investment in South Africa’s water infrastructure, should open opportunities for this platform,” added Kana.
In its note to the market this week, the company stated: “We remain optimistic about the longer-term outlook for the natural resources markets and the selected infrastructure markets should bring some mitigation to the impact of cyclicality in the natural resources market.”
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.